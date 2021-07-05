EFL make statement as Bramall Lane prepares to welcome back Sheffield United fans

The Blades get things underway in their first season back in the Championship when they host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane that in a game that will see them play in front of a restriction-free crowd for the first time in almost 18 months if all goes as planned.

It’ll be Slavisa Jokanovic’s first official game in charge of the Blades since he took up the job in Sheffield, and he’ll be delighted that there should be plenty of Unitedites about to give him a proper welcome.

A statement from the EFL’s Chief Executive, Trevor Birch, said the English Football League welcomed the government’s decision, and spoke of how much they were looking forward to getting people back in stadiums.

Not long after Boris Johnson’s announcement, Birch said, “The EFL welcomes today’s positive announcement by the Prime Minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks’ time.

“Football has been planning for this outcome since the outset of the pandemic and having been forced to endure empty stadiums since March 2020, the message from EFL Clubs is that we are ready to re-open and welcome fans back in numbers.

“From the EFL’s own participation in the Events Research Programme and our Club’s extensive experience built up over many years, we are confident that all our Clubs can successfully manage large scale events and we will continue to work with the Government on the guidance that will help support their matchday operations.

The EFL is welcoming the return of supporters later month. (Courtesy of EFL)