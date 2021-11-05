The Magpies’ new Saudi ownership are to make their first managerial appointment since the sacking of Steve Bruce upon their arrival, with an agreement made in principal for Eddie Howe to take charge.

The ex-Bournemouth manager has been out of work since leaving the Cherries in August last year and had been replaced at that time by Tindall who lasted a matter of months before being ousted as the team struggled in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Tindall, who is a close friend of Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis, would go on to make a surprise return to coaching at Bramall Lane following the departure of Chris Wilder, acting as an assistant to interim boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Jason Tindall the former assistant manager at SHeffield United looks set to join Eddie Howe at Newcastle United

As Heckingbottom returned to his role as under 23s manager, Tindall left the Blades and will now rejoin Howe at St James’ Park with an announcement on the new manager’s appointment expected immintently.

Newcastle will hope to finalise arrangements sooner rather than later with Bruce’s former assistant Graeme Jones, who has been in caretaker charge for the last two games, scheduled to take Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton.

Jones has presided over a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat by leaders Chelsea to extend the club’s winless start to the league campaign to 10 games, a drought which has left them with just four points and one place off the foot of the table.

Should Howe, who has been out of the game since ending his eight-year stint at Bournemouth in August last year, be confirmed in the post, he is likely to formally take up his duties during the forthcoming international break, when he will have time to work with those players not away with their countries.

Howe and Villarreal manager Unai Emery were identified as the leading candidates after an initial list was gradually whittled down and it is understood there were supporters for both men within Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium.