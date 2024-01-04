"Dynamite" Benie Traore's first words after Sheffield United transfer exit as key clause confirmed
Benie Traore is excited for the challenge of impressing in Ligue 1 after his loan move from Sheffield United to Nantes was officially confirmed today. The striker only arrived in Engand in the summer from Swedish side Hacken in a £4m deal but did not nail down a place and was made available in this transfer window as part of Chris Wilder's squad reshape.
Traore moves to Nantes with immediate effect, with the French side having the option to make the move permanent in the summer for a figure close to the figure the Blades paid Hacken for the diminutive forward. Nantes' unveiling of Traore described him as a "dynamite player", with the player himself stating: "I'm very proud to be at Nantes! It's a club that I've known since I was little. I'm really happy to be here.
"Wearing this jersey and discovering Ligue 1 is a challenge for me. I can't wait to start in my new colors and show my qualities to help the team. La Beaujoire? I saw it on TV and I can't wait!"
Traore signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane in the summer but played only nine times in all competitions for the Blades. He featured only once under Wilder, as a substitute in his return game at home to Liverpool.