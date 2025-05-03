Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United player ratings v Blackburn Rovers

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United signed off their regular Championship season with a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers ahead of next week’s play-off clash with Bristol City at Ashton Gate. The Blades were guaranteed to finish third whatever happened in the final few games but Rovers still had a chance of sneaking into the top six, as they did in the in-play table after taking the lead through Yuki Ohashi’s deflected strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That raised the possibility of the Blades playing Rovers three times in the space of 10 days but their play-off hopes were dashed when Anel Ahmedhodzic equalised. City’s draw at home to Preston, combined with Coventry City’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, meant that the Robins finished sixth and will take on the Blades in a two-legged semi-final to decide who faces either Coventry or Sunderland at Wembley later this month.

Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players against Blackburn...

Adam Davies 6

The Wales international made his first league start since August with Cooper rested, but didn't show many signs of ring-rust when he made a smart save to tip over Brittain's cross/shot that was arrowing towards his top corner before he acrobatically diverted it over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was decisive in his other actions but unfortunate that a slight deflection off Holding altered the path of the ball for Rovers' opener

Alfie Gilchrist 6

Made a rare start at right-back and survived an early penalty shout when Cantwell went down under his challenge, but there didn't look a great deal in it and ref Hallam waved away the Rovers appeals.

It looked a better shout later in the first half when Gilchrist barged over Cantwell but again Hallam said no. There was less doubt in the second half when a superbly-timed tackle won the ball and snuffed out the Rovers danger, before he made way for Seriki just after the Blades got it back to 1-1

Sportimage

Rob Holding 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came into the side with Robinson rested and made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch, setting up the Blades' equaliser for his centre-half partner with a superb towering header across Toth's goal. Not long before he was unfortunate that Ohashi's strike took a slight deflection off him to wrong-foot Davies when on another day the ball could have gone absolutely anywhere other than the back of the Blades net

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Operated on the left of defence to accommodate Holding to his right and was defensively sound despite a few early moments where he looked in some discomfort. He also showed a few glimpses of his old attacking ambition and was in the right place at the right time to poke the Blades level after Holding's header had landed perfectly into his path

Sam McCallum 4

Kept his place after scoring at Stoke, with Burrows on the bench again, but if this was an opportunity to put a bit of pressure on his rival for the left-back position ahead of the play-offs then it was one that he missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCallum had a couple of really frustrating moments in the first quarter of the game, surrendering possession too easily under no pressure and then letting a simple pass roll over his foot as United looked to build another attack. Out of position for Rovers' opening goal as they took advantage of an overload down that side

Vini Souza 6

Captained the Blades in Robinson's absence and looked to have handed a golden chance to Rovers early on with a loose pass in midfield, but he redeemed himself with a superb sliding challenge to cut out the resultant pass that would have sent Ohashi free on United's goal.

Dragged out of position for Blackburn's opening goal as they broke quickly and the ball fell to Ohashi in the type of area Souza and Peck would normally operate in around the edge of the Blades box, but Souza was on the right covering for McCallum and could only watch on in frustration as Rovers went ahead. Made way for the returning Tom Davies later on

Sydie Peck 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster returned to the side as one of seven changes from Stoke and made a bright start in a bid to cement his place ahead of the play-offs, a lovely shift of weight creating an early chance before a lovely floated pass almost sent Hamer clear as Toth came out to snuff out the danger.

You can tell how desperate he is to get off the mark for the Blades in terms of goals and tested Toth in the second half with a volley that the Blackburn 'keeper had to pounce on before it crept into his bottom corner. He then went even closer when his volleyed effort took a deflection off a defender but Toth did well to react and push it over

Andre Brooks 7.5

Another making a rare start after coming off the bench to score with his first touch last time out at Stoke and almost added an assist to that recent purple patch when he cut back onto his left foot from the right and picked out Hamer at the back post with a lovely inswinging cross that should have really seen the deadlock broken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His delivery was a threat throughout from the right and his languid style is a joy to watch at times, such as when he sent two Blackburn defenders for a hot dog with a lovely feint and O’Hare then squared to Cannon who somehow squandered the chance. Brooks’ return to the side has certainly given boss Wilder some more food for thought ahead of the play-offs

Callum O'Hare 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could have added to his assist tally for the season early on here with a perfectly-weighted pass to send Cannon free after linking up with Hamer. He also had a great chance to win it late on when Brewster’s backheel sent him free at a tight angle but Toth was equal to his shot when he could perhaps have squared to One in the middle for a tap-in.

Perhaps the youngster got his revenge a bit later on when he was sent clear and instead of electing to cross for O’Hare or Brooks, tried to go himself and saw his effort blocked. O’Hare was as busy and industrious as ever and got the ball in some really dangerous positions but despite some neat touches there wasn’t as much end product as he’d have hoped, including a late chance to win it which saw him roll his man before his chance was snuffed out. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s done enough in Wilder’s eyes to seal his place for the play-offs, or whether Brewster gets the nod instead

Sportimage

Gus Hamer 6

The newly-crowned Championship player of the year had a golden early chance to celebrate the achievement with another goal as he was picked out by a great Brooks cross from the right, but he couldn't keep the ball down from about four yards out as it bounced up in front of him and he hit the net in frustration that the ball hadn't instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically he had a hand in the Blades' equaliser, his lovely deep cross picking out the rising Holding, and that was his last action of the regular season as he made way for Brewster to put his feet up ahead of the play-offs next week

Tom Cannon 4.5

The winter arrival will have been buoyed by his first goal in Blades colours last month at Burnley and looked in the mood to add to his tally early on here, forcing a smart save from Toth on the angle after good interplay by old pals Hamer and O'Hare.

Had a couple of good penalty shouts turned down, one looking very good indeed moments before Ahmedhodzic poked the Blades level. Cannon then had a golden opening to put them ahead when Brooks and O’Hare combined brilliantly to present the chance, but his attempt lacked any composure as he swung a boot at it and smashed the ball halfway up the Kop. Made way soon after for One

Subs: Rhian Brewster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came on for Hamer, taking the captain’s armband after Souza made way, and looked positive once he’d got to grips with the game, playing his part in creating a chance for Cannon and one later for O’Hare.

Femi Seriki

Came on for Gilchrist at right-back but made way himself before the end as an awkward looking fall left his right arm inside his shirt as a makeshift sling, suggesting his participation in the play-offs may be in some doubt

Also used: T. Davies, One, Burrows