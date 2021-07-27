Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off?

It will be the first chance for Blades fans to watch their team on English shores following their return from a pre-season training camp in Spain, which also saw them beat part-timers Europa Point 3-0 in Jokanovic’s first game in charge.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?

Sheffield United meet Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday evening.

The game takes place on Wednesday at the Keepmoat Stadium and kicks off at 7pm.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United online?

Supporters can stream the match on SUTV for £5. Commentary will also be available.

FInd out more information here.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?

The Star’s Sheffield United correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match to provide live updates, reaction and analysis.

You can follow all the key moments on our live blog and via our social media channels. Look out for The Star, SUFC on Facebook and Twitter and follow @JamesShield1 and

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?