back to the Star’s live blog for tonight’s friendly at Doncaster Rovers - where the Blades will be backed by a sold-out away following for the first time in what feels like forever. Those 3,000 or so making the short journey from Sheffield will be hoping for a glimpse of Sander Berge or Aaron Ramsdale in a Blades shirt after they were linked with moves elsewhere this summer, and it’ll be fascinating to see how Slavisa Jokanovic approaches this one with the first league game against Birmingham City just over a week away...