LiveDoncaster Rovers v Sheffield United: Team news, build-up and updates from Blades' penultimate pre-season friendly
Sheffield United play their penultimate friendly of a truncated pre-season friendly tonight when they make the short trip to the Keepmoat Stadium to face Doncaster Rovers.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s men then face Norwich City on Saturday – or are scheduled to, anyway, after City returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests of their own this week, forcing the cancellation of their pre-season clash with Coventry City – before the season gets underway for good the weekend after, at home to Birmingham City.
United will be backed by over 3,000 fans tonight, their largest and indeed only away following since before the pandemic began, and those supporters will be hoping to see a glimpse of Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale in a Blades shirt after the pair returned to pre-season training with United earlier this week.
John Fleck, the Blades midfielder, admitted he can’t wait to see United’s fans back. "We're looking forward to seeing them, I'm sure they'll be feeling the same way,” he said. “They'll be back in their numbers again."
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog.
Doncaster Rovers v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 18:08
We don’t know how to read into that...
...but the three players all subject of interest from other clubs this summer are all starting. George Baldock, being chased at one point by Celtic is in there as well as Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale who Arsenal have been linked with.
And the team news is in...
How the home side are lining up...
Our man James Shield is here
Fleck buzzing to have fans back
Sheffield United favourite John Fleck admits the Blades can’t wait to be reunited with their fans when they travel to Doncaster Rovers tonight.
Saturday’s opponents cancel pre-season game...
Norwich City, who are due to take on Sheffield United at the weekend, have cancelled their pre-season friendly against Coventry due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests among the Premier League squad.
Why one emotional Blade can’t wait for kick-off tonight
Sam Ridley admitted to The Star last season that his enthusiasm for football had dwindled badly. But he will be at the Keepmoat this evening, feeling “like a kid at Christmas” with excitement. He may even, he admits, shed a tear at kick-off.
Slav could experiment again...
Slavisa Jokanovic could unveil another experimental line-up when Sheffield United face Doncaster Rovers in the penultimate friendly of their pre-season programme tonight...
Hello and welcome
back to the Star’s live blog for tonight’s friendly at Doncaster Rovers - where the Blades will be backed by a sold-out away following for the first time in what feels like forever. Those 3,000 or so making the short journey from Sheffield will be hoping for a glimpse of Sander Berge or Aaron Ramsdale in a Blades shirt after they were linked with moves elsewhere this summer, and it’ll be fascinating to see how Slavisa Jokanovic approaches this one with the first league game against Birmingham City just over a week away...