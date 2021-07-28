LiveDoncaster Rovers 0 Sheffield United 4: Luke Freeman adds a fourth for the Blades with Lys Mousset at the double
Sheffield United play their penultimate friendly of a truncated pre-season friendly tonight when they make the short trip to the Keepmoat Stadium to face Doncaster Rovers.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s men then face Norwich City on Saturday – or are scheduled to, anyway, after City returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests of their own this week, forcing the cancellation of their pre-season clash with Coventry City – before the season gets underway for good the weekend after, at home to Birmingham City.
United will be backed by over 3,000 fans tonight, their largest and indeed only away following since before the pandemic began.
Doncaster Rovers v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 20:53
That’s full time
and the Blades run out comfortable 4-0 winners, which could and probably should have been more - good chances spurned for Burke and Brewster but four goals and a very complete performance settled United’s penultimate pre-season game in their favour. Here’s how the action unfolded - stay tuned to The Star for more reaction and a match report when we have it. Roll on Norwich!
Nearly a brilliant fifth
for the Blades as Regan Slater smashes one from distance, it’s arrowing towards the top corner until Donny’s trialist goalkeeper sticks out a hand and does brilliantly to parry it away to safety - what a goal that would have been
Goal Blades
and Luke Freeman gets it, heading home Bogle’s cross from the right after he chopped back onto his left foot, but it owed much to the industry and invention of Zak Brunt as he won a tackle in midfield before driving forward and setting up Bogle
Blades sub
sees Femi Seriki replaced not long after coming on - he gets a hug and a word from Slavisa Jokanovic as Jayden Bogle replaces him
Big chance for Brewster
as Brunt’s deep cross is headed back across goal by Lopata as far as Brewster, a few yards out - but he can’t keep it down and it goes over the bar. Big chance, that
Jebbison denied a tap-in
as Anderson cuts out Basham’s cross into the middle, with the youngster unmarked - it’s a corner, which Freeman takes and Lopata meets... corner Blades again on the other side
Almost an early impact for Jebbison
as he looks to race clear, but he’s closed down quickly and his shot is held by Jones
More changes incoming for the Blades
Deep breath...
McGoldrick, Osborn, Burke, Robinson, Baldock, Fleck, Norwood, Egan come off
Jebbison, Lopata, Brunt, Slater, Seriki, Freeman, Gordon, Lowe come on
What a chance for 4-0
as the ball finds its way to Burke in acres of space in the middle, he has the freedom of Doncaster to put it away - and hits it too well, sending the ball sailing over the bar. Still 0-3.
Osborn does well
to nick the ball from his man down the left and then runs half the length of the field before crossing, which is cut out by Anderson in the middle
Beauty, isn’t it?
Baldock’s cross
is intended for Brewster after being played in behind, but Jones is alert to smother it with the former Liverpool man sliding in behind him for a tap-in
Burke goes
down holding his right leg/foot area after landing awkwardly looking to ride a tackle - he’s back on his feet now so one to keep an eye on
Off the bar!
Nearly a fourth for the Blades as Robinson gets up highest to meet Norwood’s corner, but his header crashes off the bar and he looks to have hurt himself a little trying to retrieve the ball - he’s up now and looks OK to carry on
Chance for Burke
as Norwood clips one over the top of the Donny defence, the striker’s touch eludes him a little and the linesman had his flag up anyway, so it wouldn’t have counted