Do you know anyone in our Sheffield United fans gallery from play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest?

Over 30,000 were in attendance at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United's Championship Play-Off semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest

While the result didn’t go Sheffield United’s way on the day, the atmosphere at Bramall Lane on Saturday was excellent as Blades packed into Bramall Lane for their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

By Chris Holt
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 1:01 pm

United fell behind to a goal from Jack Colback after a slip at the back and despite coming out in the second half and performing better than they did at the first – which lifted the crowd even more – the Blades went 2-0 down when Brennan Johnson latched onto another defensive error.

However all is not lost and United can still hold onto their Wembley dream thanks to a late headed goal from Sander Berge which offers hope to the Blades for their second-leg tie at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Although Heckingbottom admitted the 2-1 aggregate scoreline favours a Forest team which likes “to work on the counter” attack, he said: “It is set up nicely for them, yes. But if we get the first goal, then it changes, doesn't it. If we score the first goal against a team that likes to counter, then it’s set up nicely.”

1. Sheffield United fans at the Play-Off semi-final

Young Sheffield United fans prior to the start o the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Sheffield United fans at the Play-Off semi-final

A young fan walks to the match in an oversized football shirt prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final 1st Leg match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest

Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Sheffield United fans at the Play-Off semi-final

A fan takes a selfie with Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield Utd before the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane

Photo: Darren Staples

4. Sheffield United fans at the Play-Off semi-final

A fan takes a selfie with Chris Basham of Sheffield Utd before the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane

Photo: Darren Staples

