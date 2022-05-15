Do you know anyone in our Sheffield United fans gallery from play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest?

United fell behind to a goal from Jack Colback after a slip at the back and despite coming out in the second half and performing better than they did at the first – which lifted the crowd even more – the Blades went 2-0 down when Brennan Johnson latched onto another defensive error.

However all is not lost and United can still hold onto their Wembley dream thanks to a late headed goal from Sander Berge which offers hope to the Blades for their second-leg tie at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Although Heckingbottom admitted the 2-1 aggregate scoreline favours a Forest team which likes “to work on the counter” attack, he said: “It is set up nicely for them, yes. But if we get the first goal, then it changes, doesn't it. If we score the first goal against a team that likes to counter, then it’s set up nicely.”

