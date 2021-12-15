Do I need to be vaccinated? How do I get a pass? Do I need to wear a mask? - Sheffield United fans reminded of Covid-19 regulations at Fulham

The clash with the Championship leaders is the Blades’ first since mandatory coronavirus certification was introduced for any event with more than 10,000 people present, as part of prime minister Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ to deal with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

United have sold almost 1,500 tickets for the game, which is being shown live on Sky Sports.

What are the Covid-19 requirements for Fulham v Sheffield United?

Fans over 18 will need to either show their NHS Covid pass or proof of a negative lateral flow test, within 48 hours of the game.

The physical negative test is not enough – the result must be logged with the NHS, with the resulting email or text message confirming a negative test shown at turnstiles.

Fulham are also requesting that fans bring photo ID with them to the game, “for identity verification purposes”.

Sheffield United fans will need Covid-19 certification to enter Craven Cottage for Monday's game against Fulham. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

How do I get my Covid pass?

The Covid pass is available via the NHS App on your smartphone, online at via the NHS or requesting a paper version by calling 119.

The Covid-19 pass is a digital record of your vaccination status and requires photo ID if you are setting it up for the first time. Once you have set it up, the pass will be shown in the shape of a QR code.

The digital pass renews every 30 days and can be updated in the app. Fulham are advising fans to print out their pass to avoid any delays with fans attempting to access their phones at the same time.

Certain exemptions apply to the vaccine passport plan, including people who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical reasons. Displaying one of the stamped cards given to people after vaccination will not suffice.

In essence, double-vaccinated supporters will have to provide a vaccine passport. Unvaccinated supporters will have to provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test.

Will this cause delays at the turnstiles?

Yes, in all likelihood. Fulham are advising Blades fans to arrive to Craven Cottage early, with turnstiles set to open at 5.15pm for the 7.45pm kick-off.

“Please ensure you plan your journey in advance and arrive to Craven Cottage in plenty of time - supporters who arrive 30 minutes prior to kick-off or less do risk missing a significant amount of the first half,” a Fulham statement read.

“The process of showing your Covid status is now a mandatory requirement for venues, and whilst the Club will do everything it can to ensure the checking process is as smooth as possible for supporters, we politely request that fans are respectful and co-operate with our staff. Any abuse towards staff will not be tolerated and could lead to refusal of entry to the ground.”

Do I need to wear a mask?

Wearing a mask is now mandatory in indoor areas, and Fulham are asking Sheffield United fans to wear a face covering as they enter the turnstiles, walk through concourse areas, to toilets, food and beverage kiosks and any other areas of the ground.