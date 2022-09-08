Discussions ongoing over Sheffield United's clash with Rotherham United after Queen's death as Burnley v Norwich postponed
A decision over whether Sheffield United’s clash with Rotherham United will go ahead this weekend will be announced “at the earliest opportunity” following the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years before her passing was announced this afternoon by Buckingham Palace.
Rick Parry, chairman of the EFL, paid tribute to the Queen in a statement this evening, which confirmed that “consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity.”
The EFL later confirmed that Friday evening’s game between Burnley and Norwich City would be postponed as a mark of respect.
United tweeted earlier today: “Everyone at Sheffield United shares the nation’s grief at the passing of our Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.
“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family.”
And in his statement, Parry said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.
“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.
“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.
“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.
“On behalf of the league and its clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.
“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”