Where Sheffield United stand in the Championship disciplinary table this season

Sheffield United have picked up one red card this season in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Blackpool last month. While the Seasiders saw three players sent off in a chaotic end to the clash, Wes Foderingham was also dismissed in the 101st minute at Bramall Lane.

The Blades attempted to appeal the decision by referee David Webb, however the goalkeeper was forced to see out his three-match ban and missed their Championship match-ups with Coventry City, Norwich and West Brom.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side also have one of the highest tallies of yellow cards this season - so how does their disciplinary record fare overall compared to the rest of the second tier? Here, using data from Transfermarkt, we take a look at what the current Championship disciplinary table looks like and where Sheff Utd’s discipline ranks alongside their rivals.

1. QPR - 31 pts Total yellow cards = 31, straight red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 0

2. West Brom - 34 pts Total yellow cards = 31, straight red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 1 (Kyle Bartley)

3. Millwall - 34 pts Total yellow cards = 34, straight red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 0

4. Stoke City - 37 pts Total yellow cards = 37, straight red cards = 0, second-booking red cards = 0