Digging in against Derby County, Sheffield United's old heads show the way and a challenge at Middlesbrough - The Star Blades podcast

The previously flamboyant Blades had to show their steel against Derby County on Saturday as they took a 1-0 win thanks to Billy Sharp’s last minute penalty.

The match saw the collective return to form of some of the key players from United’s last promotion who had often been criticised by supporters and the team were all the better for it on a day Slavisa Jokanovic’s men ground out the victory.

It’ll be another test of their mettle on Tuesday when Neil Warnock’s men stand in the way of United stretching their unbeaten run to six.