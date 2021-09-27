Digging in against Derby County, Sheffield United's old heads show the way and a challenge at Middlesbrough - The Star Blades podcast
The Star’s sports editor Chris Holt and Sheffield United writers James Shield and Danny Hall talk over the weekend win over Derby County and look ahead to Tuesday night’s trip to Middlesbrough.
The previously flamboyant Blades had to show their steel against Derby County on Saturday as they took a 1-0 win thanks to Billy Sharp’s last minute penalty.
The match saw the collective return to form of some of the key players from United’s last promotion who had often been criticised by supporters and the team were all the better for it on a day Slavisa Jokanovic’s men ground out the victory.
Read More
It’ll be another test of their mettle on Tuesday when Neil Warnock’s men stand in the way of United stretching their unbeaten run to six.
The audio version of The Star Blades is also available on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.