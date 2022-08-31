Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Arsenal forward’s move back to the Premier League could be worth over £2.5m to the Blades, boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed last night, with the transfer rubber-stamped this morning.

Lankshear impressed during his short time at United and Spurs beat off competition from Brentford to add him to their academy set-up.

"Thank you to @sufcdevelopment for past 19 months,” Lankshear wrote on Twitter.

"I enjoyed every bit and what a fantastic academy they are! On the other hand, delighted and blessed to announce I have signed my first professional contract [at Spurs]. Time to work hard and kick on.”

Speaking after last night’s 4-0 win over Reading at Bramall Lane, United boss Paul Heckingbottom described the deal to take Lankshear to Tottenham as "a good one, for lots of reasons”.

Lankshear only joined United last year following his release from Arsenal, and Heckingbottom said: "It's a good deal for lots of reasons.

"We really like him as a player, we think he’s got a good gift to score goals and credit to the academy staff for getting him in last year.

Will Lankshear in action for Sheffield United before his Tottenham move: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"For us to get a deal potentially above £2.5m is fantastic business for a 17-year-old who could leave us next summer, for all intents and purposes.

"Once you get certain clubs, right or wrong, making contact with the player and their dad, it becomes difficult. He’s our player and we had to make sure the deal is right."

Heckingbottom suggested Lankshear had been offered a professional contract at United but remained on scholarship terms, seemingly making it more difficult for the Blades to keep him in their set-up.

"There's a pro' [deal] there but he doesn't have to sign it. You look at Brentford and Spurs, we were never going to offer the most money," Heckingbottom, United's former academy chief, added.

"We can offer that pathway. We wish him well.