Date and time of Sheffield United v Man City FA Cup semi-final confirmed, & early ticket info

Date and kick-off time for Blades’ FA Cup semi-final v Man City confirmed

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:53 BST

Sheffield United’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next month will be played on Saturday, April 22 and kick-off at 4.45pm.

The game will be broadcast live on ITV, UTV, STV and ITVX for viewers in the UK. CLICK HERE for full ticket information

United beat Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals to book their place at Wembley to face the competition favourites City, who hammered Burnley 6-0 in the last eight.

Manchester United - who take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the other final-four clash - are in European action on the Thursday evening before semi-final weekend, meaning they play on Sunday.

With hotels increasing their prices drastically on a weekend that also sees the capital hosting the London Marathon, it looks like being an expensive day out for those Blades travelling south to watch their side in a first FA Cup semi-final since 2014.

United have now released ticket information for their fans, having been given 34,000 tickets for Wembley on the west side of the ground. The top-price tickets cost £120 for adults and £100 for under 21s or over 65s.

The cheapest tickets, and disabled seats, are £30 for adults or £20, with safe standing also set to be available - priced at £65 and £55 for concessions.

The prices for Sheffield United’s FA Cup semi v Man City

AdultsConcessions
Premium Level 2 Ticket£120£100827 tickets
Level 2 Ticket£100£801,190 tickets
Category 1£80£703,525 tickets
Category 2£65£5512,645 tickets
Category 2 Safe Standing (No Under 12s)£65£55865 tickets
Category 3£45£359,587 tickets
Category 4£30£205,061 tickets
