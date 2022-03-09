'Destroyed' - The two Sheffield United players who earned Chris Wilder's praise as Middlesbrough are hammered

The Blades were stunning on the night, winning 4-1 and racing into a two-goal lead with two in two minutes midway through the first half thanks to Sander Berge and Billy Sharp.

Then it was Jack Robinson’s turn before Morgan Gibbs-White scored the fourth in the second half, a truly incredible back-heel flick, either side of former Blades target

Folarin Balogun latchig onto a slip by Wes Foderingham.

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

It was no more than Gibbs-White deserved for a man-of-the-match display.

Unsurprisingly for Wilder it was Sharp and Gibbs-White who stood outwith the front pairing ripping apart Boro’s defence.

“Sharp and Gibbs-White destroyed our three,” admitted Wilder. “Their two forwards had too much movement and too much energy and their midfielders won that department.

“They stepped on the gas and from a physical point of view, we got out-muscled and out-run. I didn’t think we were brave enough on the ball.

“Nowhere near what I expect, and we have produced, and I hope it’s a one-off. I take no positives out of tonight.