'Destroyed' - The two Sheffield United players who earned Chris Wilder's praise as Middlesbrough are hammered
Chris Wilder singled out two Sheffield United players after watching his Middlesbrough team dismantled on the former Blades boss’ homecoming.
The Blades were stunning on the night, winning 4-1 and racing into a two-goal lead with two in two minutes midway through the first half thanks to Sander Berge and Billy Sharp.
Then it was Jack Robinson’s turn before Morgan Gibbs-White scored the fourth in the second half, a truly incredible back-heel flick, either side of former Blades target
Folarin Balogun latchig onto a slip by Wes Foderingham.
It was no more than Gibbs-White deserved for a man-of-the-match display.
Read More
Unsurprisingly for Wilder it was Sharp and Gibbs-White who stood outwith the front pairing ripping apart Boro’s defence.
“Sharp and Gibbs-White destroyed our three,” admitted Wilder. “Their two forwards had too much movement and too much energy and their midfielders won that department.
“They stepped on the gas and from a physical point of view, we got out-muscled and out-run. I didn’t think we were brave enough on the ball.
“Nowhere near what I expect, and we have produced, and I hope it’s a one-off. I take no positives out of tonight.
“We didn’t have one player who came out of that with a positive. We didn’t have any foot-hold in the game. We have to take it on the chin.”