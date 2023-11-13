Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has issued his verdict on the red card decision during Sheffield United's draw with Brighton.

Though, before that came a big decision from referee John Brooks, who sent off Mahmoud Dahoud for a stamp on Ben Osborn. The stamp did seem to be accidental, but Dahoud's boot was planted high on Osborn's calf and proceeded down to his heel. That left Brooks with little choice, but Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi exploded in his post-match press conference.

"I am honest and clear. I don't like 80 per cent of England's referees," said De Zerbi after the game. "It's not a new thing. I don't like them. I don't like their behaviour on the pitch. I have to think only of my players. It's not my job. I accept everything.

"Now I am working in England and I speak only about these referees. It's not correct if I speak about other referees. England is the only country where there is VAR and you are not sure the decision is right. In other countries, you have to be sure 100 per cent. In England, no. I am not able to understand."

Former Premier League referee Dermot, who does Ref Watch with Sky Sports, was in agreement with the decision from Brooks, though, quickly summing up: "It's excellent identification and the correct application of law. It's a very, very nasty challenge."