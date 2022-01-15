Derby v Sheffield United: 'Shocking', 'Abysmal - Blades fans react to defeat at Pride Park
Sheffield United slipped to their first league defeat under Paul Heckingbottom this afternoon as they lost 2-0 at Derby County.
Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...
@FinZane: Shocking performance today players looked like they were running in sand
@Blades_Mad: A game that didn’t have much in it, but was waiting for either side to stamp their authority on the match. We weren’t that side. And that’s disappointing. Barring a Billy Sharp header we never ever looked like sticking the ball in the net.
@katchuoro: Imagine if those 30+ out of contract players get new deals. Sell Berge. Or loan into Europe. Send CH back. Blood the U23s on the fringe. Build for next season. Treat PH as an interim and think who could bring some attacking football back to the club.
@DavidKirkham3: Sheffield United NIL are back. Woeful today. Big improvement needed for Tuesday!
@tyronej1984: We’ve also missed MGW today, and the spark he gives us. Which doesn’t bode well for when he eventually leaves us.
@DanKhan_5: Imagine if Slav was still in charge they’d be uproar after that performance
@ViewFromJohnSt: Abysmal defeat at Pride Park. Complete opposite to last time out in League at Fulham. Three points were there for the taking against bang average Derby and we couldn’t even match them. Reaction at Preston on Tuesday will say a lot.
@craigsablade30: Bad day at the office. Awful from start to finish . Derby was organised and wanted it more and with Lawrence they had more quality. The casket case Sheffield United we all know is back, strap yourself in Blades it will get way worse before it’s get better