Join us for live updates from Pride Park where the Blades take on fellow promotion contenders Derby.

The Blades couldn't have picked a sterner test to start 2018. High-flying Derby, who start the day in second place, currently top the division's form table, based on the last six matches. United, meanwhile, are 20th with just one win from six. Anything less than three points this afternoon could see Chris Wilder's side drop out of the play-off places.

Team news to come at 2pm.