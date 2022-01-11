The Blades finally made their long-awaited return to action after a 20-day lay off against Wolves in the FA Cup third round last weekend, with the 3-0 scoreline bringing their four-game winning streak to an abrupt halt.

Cash-strapped Derby continue to struggle at the foot of the table following a 21-point deduction imposed for going into administration and for breaches of the English Football League’s accounting rules.

Sheffield United take on Derby County upon their return to Championship action this weekend. Photo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Eleven points separate them from safety, but they have won three of their last four matches in the Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Form (last five in all competitions)

Derby County – WWW-D-L

Head-to-head record (last 10)

Sheffield United – six wins

Draws – two

Derby County – two wins

What time does Derby County vs Sheffield United kick off?

Derby County vs Sheffield United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday. The match will take place at Pride Park.

Is Derby County vs Sheffield United on TV?

Derby County vs Sheffield United will not be shown on TV.

An iFollow stream will be available for fans watching outside of the UK and match highlights will be shown on Quest from 9pm on Saturday.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

What are the betting odds for Derby County vs Sheffield United?

Derby County – 13/5

Draw – 23/10