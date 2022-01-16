Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...

@FinZane: Shocking performance today players looked like they were running in sand

@Blades_Mad: A game that didn’t have much in it, but was waiting for either side to stamp their authority on the match. We weren’t that side. And that’s disappointing. Barring a Billy Sharp header we never ever looked like sticking the ball in the net.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@katchuoro: Imagine if those 30+ out of contract players get new deals. Sell Berge. Or loan into Europe. Send CH back. Blood the U23s on the fringe. Build for next season. Treat PH as an interim and think who could bring some attacking football back to the club.

@DavidKirkham3: Sheffield United NIL are back. Woeful today. Big improvement needed for Tuesday!

@tyronej1984: We’ve also missed MGW today, and the spark he gives us. Which doesn’t bode well for when he eventually leaves us.

@DanKhan_5: Imagine if Slav was still in charge they’d be uproar after that performance

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United watches the ball bounce clear of his goal against Derby County (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

@ViewFromJohnSt: Abysmal defeat at Pride Park. Complete opposite to last time out in League at Fulham. Three points were there for the taking against bang average Derby and we couldn’t even match them. Reaction at Preston on Tuesday will say a lot.