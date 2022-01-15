Derby County v Sheffield United: Ndiaye IN - Blades make three changes for Pride Park clash
Sheffield United have made three changes for their Championship clash at Derby County this afternoon.
From the FA Cup defeat at Wolves last Sunday, John Egan, Ollie Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye return to the starting line up, replacing Kyron Gordon, Conor Hourihane and Ben Osborn.
Derby: Allsop, Byrne, Jozwiak, Bird, Lawrence, Stearman, Davies, Ebosele, Knight, Thompson, Plange. Subs: Forsyth, Morrison, Kazim-Richards, Sibley, Roos, Cashin, Robinson.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington- Davies, Berge, Norwood, McGoldrick, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Eastwood, Stevens, Brewster, Burke, Osborn, Hourihane, Gordon