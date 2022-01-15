Derby County v Sheffield United: Ndiaye IN - Blades make three changes for Pride Park clash

Sheffield United have made three changes for their Championship clash at Derby County this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:51 pm

From the FA Cup defeat at Wolves last Sunday, John Egan, Ollie Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye return to the starting line up, replacing Kyron Gordon, Conor Hourihane and Ben Osborn.



Derby: Allsop, Byrne, Jozwiak, Bird, Lawrence, Stearman, Davies, Ebosele, Knight, Thompson, Plange. Subs: Forsyth, Morrison, Kazim-Richards, Sibley, Roos, Cashin, Robinson.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington- Davies, Berge, Norwood, McGoldrick, Ndiaye, Sharp. Subs: Eastwood, Stevens, Brewster, Burke, Osborn, Hourihane, Gordon

