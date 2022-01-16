United were playing only their second league game since early December and it showed in a sluggish performance against the resurgent Rams, who moved off the bottom of the table in their bid to stay up this season despite a 21-point deduction.
United had the best chance of the first half, as Billy Sharp headed straight at Rams goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, but the Blades weren’t at the races in the second half as Lawrence’s double sealed three points for the home side.
Here’s how our man rated the Blades’ players at Pride Park…
1. Wes Foderingham 5
Had an early let off when he appeared to slide out of his area with the ball, but the referee blew his whistle and gave the Blades a free-kick instead. Had no chance with either of the Derby goals and didn't have a great deal else to do
2. Jayden Bogle 4
Making his return to Pride Park, Bogle was heavily involved in play in the first half without making a lot happen - save for one good pass which sent Ndiaye free. His influence waned in the second as United simply didn't get going after the break
3. Chris Basham 4
Excellent defending in the first half saw Basham turn it into an attack by beating three Derby men, but that was as good as it got for United as a team and as a defensive unit. Left woefully exposed for Lawrence's second goal and couldn't keep it out
4. John Egan 4
Returning to the starting line-up after suffering with Covid-19, Egan was solid in defence and distributed the ball well but may think he could have done better to prevent Tom Lawrence scoring Derby's opener
