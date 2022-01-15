Derby County v Sheffield United: Fallout from Pride Park as Tom Lawrence proves the difference
Sheffield United return to Championship action after a long break this afternoon when they travel to Derby County.
United have played one game in the league since early December, and returned to action after Christmas last week against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Derby v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 18:16
How we rated the Blades this afternoon...
Full time
and it ends Derby 2, United 0 in a pretty average game at best, to be honest - two Tom Lawrence goals the difference between the sides and United will look at some pretty poor defending for both goals when they watch the tape back, while at the other end they didn’t create nearly enough to threaten to win the game. Their best chance came in the first half when Billy Sharp headed straight at Allsop in the Derby goal, and other than that the Derby goalkeeper was untroubled. Stay tuned for some more reaction, player ratings and more
Osborn comes on
for Robinson as the Blades move to a back three for the last seven minutes of normal time
2-0 Derby
and Lawrence curls home a beauty to seal three points for his side, a quick break from Ebosele saw the ball go left and then right and Lawrence curled home past Foderingham to send Pride Park wild
Goal Derby
and it’s Lawrence who gets it, skipping past Egan and then finishing on the angle to put the hosts ahead with just over 20 minutes remaining
Double change for the Blades
as Brewster and Hourihane replace McGoldrick and Berge, 23 minutes of normal time remaining
Just wide for Derby
as Forsyth plants a powerful header towards goal, Norwood can’t rise high enough to cut it out and it lands just wide of the Blades goal
Egan clears x2
as Lawrence gets in a good position and tries to beat him, but Egan stands tall before repelling the cross as it comes in from the right, as Derby throw on ex-Blade Colin Kazim Richards to replace Luke PLange
Free-kick Blades
as McGoldrick draws the foul from Byrne - this is about as good as this second half has got so far, and we’re almost 10 minutes into it
We’re back under way
with no changes at the break