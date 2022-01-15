and it ends Derby 2, United 0 in a pretty average game at best, to be honest - two Tom Lawrence goals the difference between the sides and United will look at some pretty poor defending for both goals when they watch the tape back, while at the other end they didn’t create nearly enough to threaten to win the game. Their best chance came in the first half when Billy Sharp headed straight at Allsop in the Derby goal, and other than that the Derby goalkeeper was untroubled. Stay tuned for some more reaction, player ratings and more