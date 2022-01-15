Derby County v Sheffield United: Fallout from Pride Park as Tom Lawrence proves the difference

Sheffield United return to Championship action after a long break this afternoon when they travel to Derby County.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated Saturday, 15th January 2022, 6:17 pm

United have played one game in the league since early December, and returned to action after Christmas last week against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Derby's Pride Park Stadium, where Sheffield United travel today: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Derby v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 18:16

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 18:16

How we rated the Blades this afternoon...

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:56

Full time

and it ends Derby 2, United 0 in a pretty average game at best, to be honest - two Tom Lawrence goals the difference between the sides and United will look at some pretty poor defending for both goals when they watch the tape back, while at the other end they didn’t create nearly enough to threaten to win the game. Their best chance came in the first half when Billy Sharp headed straight at Allsop in the Derby goal, and other than that the Derby goalkeeper was untroubled. Stay tuned for some more reaction, player ratings and more

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:42

Osborn comes on

for Robinson as the Blades move to a back three for the last seven minutes of normal time

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:37

2-0 Derby

and Lawrence curls home a beauty to seal three points for his side, a quick break from Ebosele saw the ball go left and then right and Lawrence curled home past Foderingham to send Pride Park wild

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:29

Goal Derby

and it’s Lawrence who gets it, skipping past Egan and then finishing on the angle to put the hosts ahead with just over 20 minutes remaining

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:26

Double change for the Blades

as Brewster and Hourihane replace McGoldrick and Berge, 23 minutes of normal time remaining

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:21

Just wide for Derby

as Forsyth plants a powerful header towards goal, Norwood can’t rise high enough to cut it out and it lands just wide of the Blades goal

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:19

Egan clears x2

as Lawrence gets in a good position and tries to beat him, but Egan stands tall before repelling the cross as it comes in from the right, as Derby throw on ex-Blade Colin Kazim Richards to replace Luke PLange

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:12

Free-kick Blades

as McGoldrick draws the foul from Byrne - this is about as good as this second half has got so far, and we’re almost 10 minutes into it

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:04

We’re back under way

with no changes at the break

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Derby CountyChris HoltWolves