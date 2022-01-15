Derby County v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and live updates from Pride Park clash

Sheffield United return to Championship action after a long break this afternoon when they travel to Derby County.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 1:18 pm
Derby's Pride Park Stadium, where Sheffield United travel today: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

United have played one game in the league since early December, and returned to action after Christmas last week against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Derby v Blades LIVE

This is what happened last time out...

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:12

What the Rams gaffer expects from the Blades

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:05

MATCHDAY

and the Blades are back in league action at long, long last - only their second league clash since early December and it’ll be interesting to see how the loss of momentum affects them against the club’s bottom team - they’re in a false position, boss Paul Heckingbottom warned in the build-up, and would be level on points with the Blades but for their 21-point deduction

