Derby County v Sheffield United: Build-up, team news and live updates from Pride Park clash
Sheffield United return to Championship action after a long break this afternoon when they travel to Derby County.
United have played one game in the league since early December, and returned to action after Christmas last week against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Derby v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:31
This is what happened last time out...
What the Rams gaffer expects from the Blades
and the Blades are back in league action at long, long last - only their second league clash since early December and it’ll be interesting to see how the loss of momentum affects them against the club’s bottom team - they’re in a false position, boss Paul Heckingbottom warned in the build-up, and would be level on points with the Blades but for their 21-point deduction