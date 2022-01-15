Derby County v Sheffield United: Blades make three changes for Pride Park clash
Sheffield United return to Championship action after a long break this afternoon when they travel to Derby County.
United have played one game in the league since early December, and returned to action after Christmas last week against Wolves in the FA Cup.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Derby v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:12
Free-kick Blades
as McGoldrick draws the foul from Byrne - this is about as good as this second half has got so far, and we’re almost 10 minutes into it
We’re back under way
with no changes at the break
Half-time
and Ndiaye’s blocked shot is the last action of the first 45, there’s appeals for handball but nothing is given and the whistle goes - it’s been a bitty first half for me, the odd flash or half-chance but the rest has been a lot of nothingness really - Sharp should have scored with a back-post header but it remains goalless going into the break
Foderingham saves
after Lawrence broke quickly and fed Jozwiak, his cross is deflected and Foderingham drops on it as the click ticks towards the half-time mark
Bogle overhits a cross
badly as United queued up in the middle for the centre - he’s seen a fair bit of the ball but no end product just yet
Huge chance
for Sharp as Robinson’s throw is flicked into his path at the back post, it’s a free header at goal but he plants it straight at Allsop in the Derby goal - what a chance that was to open the scoring
McGoldrick has a go
on the volley as the ball sits up invitingly for him, but he drags it wide
Good chance for Derby
as a long ball through the middle catches out Basham, he gets a touch on it but not enough and Lawrence looks to hook it home, but he can’t get it on target
Good defending from Davies
to get across and throw himself in the way of Bogle’s effort as he eyed up a goal on his return to DErby
Basham gets across to clear
as Byrne gets in behind the Blades defence and crosses dangerously, but Basham puts a big size 10 through it and the danger is averted