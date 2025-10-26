Derby County are waiting to find out the severity of Max Johnston’s injury after he was forced off against QPR.

Derby County head coach John Eustace will be hoping to receive some encouraging news on defender Max Johnston this week ahead of their clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in August, was forced off in the closing stages of the Rams’ 1-0 win over QPR at Pride Park on Saturday, leaving Eustace to say he is hoping the right-back’s injury isn’t a “bad one”.

Johnston was forced off with just two minutes remaining with suspected hamstring injury, meaning he required help to leave the pitch. He was replaced by Ryan Nyambe.

Although Eustace, speaking in the immediate aftermath of the win over his former club, was unable to confirm the extent of Johnston’s injury, he is hoping it isn’t an issue that will leave the former Motherwell man on the sidelines for too long.

"I was really disappointed for Max because, again, he is another player coming in and who's adjusting to the Championship," said Eustace, as quoted by Derbyshire Live.

"He's going to have ups and downs in his performances. As a 21-year-old to come in and play three games in a week, who's not used to the level, is a big ask.

Eustace hoping for the best on Johnston

"I thought his performance up until he got injured was good, and I just hope it's not a bad one. It's not good when obviously you get helped and lifted off the pitch.

"We'll have to wait and see on that. But again, it's another point to show that when you bring in young players from another country, from another level, and asking them to play at this intensity in one of the toughest leagues in the world, in my opinion, you're going to get, ups and downs.

"You're going to get injuries and hopefully it's not a bad one."

Derby will make the trip to Bramall Lane next weekend looking to record a third successive Championship win after back-to-back 1-0 home triumphs over Norwich City and QPR in the past week.

The Rams last won in S2 back in February 2011.