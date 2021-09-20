Derby County sell first allocation of tickets for Sheffield United clash despite fury at £37 cost for Bramall Lane clash

Rams fans were unhappy last week when it was revealed that tickets for the game would cost £37 for adults and £31 for seniors.

Blades supporters joined their opponents in condemning the prices, after the game was designed ‘category A’ status by the Blades – whose own fans will be charged as much as £41 for a seat in the south or John Street stands at Bramall Lane.

But Derby confirmed today that their initial allocation of 1,565 tickets for the game have now sold out, and a further batch will soon be made available.

Wayne Rooney’s side have already been to Bramall Lane once this season, for a Carabao Cup second-round tie, and will travel to South Yorkshire with yet more uncertainty hanging over their heads.

The Rams face a mandatory 12-point deduction if they enter administration – but they are overcoming that adversity on the pitch, following up a battling goalless draw with promotion favourites West Brom in midweek with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the weekend.

The 12-point penalty would put Derby bottom of the table, while they are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL's financial rules.

Former Blades Richard Stearman, Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison were all signed by the Rams earlier this season, after a summer exodus left them with a threadbare squad of senior professionals.