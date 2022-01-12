The 39-year-old joined crisis club Derby earlier this summer following his emotional departure from United, on a deal that initially ran until January 17.

But the former England international has struck up an impressive partnership with Curtis Davies at the heart of the Derby defence, which has helped Wayne Rooney’s side take 10 points from their last four games and move to within three of second-bottom Barnsley – despite being deducted 21 points already this season.

"We are talking now [about a contract extension] and I am sure we will get that done, get that over the line,” Rams boss Rooney said.

“And that will be a massive signing for us.”

The club can register players this window but are unable to pay transfer or loan fees. They have still been linked with Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, a player who previously interested former United boss Slavisa Jokanović earlier this season, but it is understood that Rooney’s former employers are still deciding on the best course of action over their young star.

Phil Jagielka of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"What's important is we have got players already within the club who I need to make sure stay with us," Rooney added.

"Jags know where we stand. The plan with Phil, it is no secret, is to extend his contract beyond the end of this season as well because I think he is a fantastic player.