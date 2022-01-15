Derby 2 Sheffield United 0: 'Influence waned', 'More to come' - Player ratings as Blades lose at Pride Park

Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham and John Egan of Sheffield United look dejected after Derby's second goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United were playing only their second league game since early December and it showed in a sluggish performance against the resurgent Rams, who moved off the bottom of the table in their bid to stay up this season despite a 21-point deduction.

United had the best chance of the first half, as Billy Sharp headed straight at Rams goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, but the Blades weren’t at the races in the second half as Lawrence’s double sealed three points for the home side.

Here’s how our man rated the Blades’ players at Pride Park…

Had an early let off when he appeared to slide out of his area with the ball, but the referee blew his whistle and gave the Blades a free-kick instead. Had no chance with either of the Derby goals and didn't have a great deal else to do

Making his return to Pride Park, Bogle was heavily involved in play in the first half without making a lot happen - save for one good pass which sent Ndiaye free. His influence waned in the second as United simply didn't get going after the break

Excellent defending in the first half saw Basham turn it into an attack by beating three Derby men, but that was as good as it got for United as a team and as a defensive unit. Left woefully exposed for Lawrence's second goal and couldn't keep it out

Returning to the starting line-up after suffering with Covid-19, Egan was solid in defence and distributed the ball well but may think he could have done better to prevent Tom Lawrence scoring Derby's opener

Shook off his back injury to keep his place on the left of central defence and was solid enough, until he collided with a teammate in the build-up to Derby's second goal. Was taken off for Osborn as United switched to a back four

Tried to get forward as often as he could but struggled to get much change out of Byrne at right-back for Derby

Saw plenty of the ball in the first half and used it intelligently, but couldn't exert as much influence in the second - although he was far from alone in that respect in a Blades shirt

Kept his place in the side after making his return at Wolves and showed some good moments of composure on the ball, breaking through the lines with his long stride, but left the feeling there is so much more in him as he made way with 20 minutes or so to go

Full of direct running and trickery in a bid to open up the Derby defence, but couldn't make it happen. Looked to be in on goal after a good pass from Bogle but his touch took him away from goal rather than towards it.

No shortage of industry or invention but no end product on a frustrating afternoon for the Blades striker. Made way for Brewster with 20 to go

Had the chance of the game from a Blades perspective in the first half, when a long throw was flicked on to him at the back post but he planted his header straight at Allsop in the Derby goal. Gave Derby's fans some back at the final whistle - and quite rightly too - after their disgusting chants in his direction

Replaced McGoldrick

Watching live, he didn't appear to cover himself in much glory in a challenge just outside the Derby area moments before Derby scored their second