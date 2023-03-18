Delight for David Brooks as ex-Sheffield United man makes emotional return to action

Former Sheffield United winger David Brooks made an emotional return to action on Saturday.

David Brooks hadn’t played in a year and a half after being disagnosed with cancer in October 2021, but the ex-Blade was back on the pitch for Bournemouth in their Premier League match against Aston Villa.

The Cherries may have lost the match 3-0 but there was a poignant moment in the 79th minute when Brooks came off the bench to applause from every section of Villa Park.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neill said afterwards: “I’m delighted for David, he’s obviously been on a really tough journey for him and his family. He’s worked his socks off to arrive where he is at this moment. We obviously have to be sensible with his minutes. He’s got two weeks now of work, hopefully he’ll play for the under-21s in the week and then by the time we come back he’ll be available for longer than he is at the moment.”

An emotional Brooks, speaking after the match told Sky Sports: “Obviously it’s a bit of a weird emotion at the minute because the game didn’t really go as planned. As soon as I came on the game got away from us a bit. I didn’t really impact how I wanted to but obviously on a personal note, over the past 18 months or so it’s been a very difficult time and to just get out there and feel part of the team again, it’s nice.”

He added: “Listen, I’m grateful to everyone who has supported us through the times, I would just like to thank the Villa fans, even when I was warming up they were saying nice things and I’m sure my family would appreciate that.”

