Defensive doubt and Robin Olsen uncertainty - Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic reveals team news ahead of Peterborough United

The goalkeeper has been on international duty with Sweden following his deadline day loan move from Roma.

Fellow new-boy Conor Hourihane, a loan signing from Aston Villa, is expected to come straight into contention after being away with the Republic of Ireland, however there are doubts surrounding Olsen.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jokanovic said: “Conor started working with us yesterday and played last 50 minutes two days ago - he's a guy with the character.

New Sheffield United signing Robin Olsen has been on international duty with Sweden. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have not had the opportunity to start working with Robin - new rules, covid, Brexit I cannot give you answer if I can use him immediately, I may have to wait a bit more before I can use him.”

Elsewhere around the squad, David McGoldrick remains unlikely to be back in the side having missed the 0-0 draw with Luton Town before the break, while Sander Berge tested positive for Covid on his arrival into the Norway camp at the beginning of the international break.

There is also the potential that central defender Ben Davies, who has a knock on his foot, may miss the match with Peterborough.

"We have some kind of situation with different players,” added Jokanovic. “McGoldrick still has a calf problem. Some of my players need an extra day off. But we are still touch and go with Berge, he is coming from a Covid situation.”