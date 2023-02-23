News you can trust since 1887
Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, lliman Ndiaye and Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United are all smiles in training ahead of the weekend Watford clash: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Defenders return, Sander Berge out: Sheffield United predicted XI v Watford, in pictures

Sheffield United are looking to arrest their mini-slump in form this weekend when they entertain fellow promotion hopefuls Watford at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago

Back-to-back defeats have seen United’s lead over third-placed Middlesbrough slashed to four points, although United do have a better goal difference and also a game in hand.

But Saturday’s clash against Slaven Bilic’s side has certainly gained extra importance, with United reporting a clean bill of health ahead of the clash. So we tasked our man to step into Paul Heckingbottom's shoes and select the side he would send out to face Watford – here’s what he came up with...

1. Wes Foderingham

Made a fine early save at Millwall but was left badly exposed by his defence for the home side’s three goals. Has more than deserved to keep his place this season despite Adam Davies snapping at his heels

Photo: Lexy IIsley

2. Jayden Bogle

Not quite at his best in the last couple of games but with Baldock still out, he will keep the shirt

Photo: Simon Bellis

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

I advocated Chris Basham’s return at Millwall but after a week on the training ground with boss Paul Heckingbottom, working on what the boss wants him to do better, I think he’ll get the chance to put it onto action

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. John Egan

The United skipper has attracted some criticism in recent weeks but has proved his class time and time again in a United shirt and will do so again

Photo: Paul Terry

