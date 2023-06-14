Ciaran Clark has already made his stance clear on a possible return to Sheffield United after his exit from Newcastle United was officially confirmed today.

The Republic of Ireland international suffered an injury-hit spell at Bramall Lane last season after arriving on loan but was hailed as a major influence behind the scenes as United finished second in the Championship to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

As expected, Clark’s spell at St. James’ Park will come to an end this summer when his contract expires as the Magpies look to a bright future under Eddie Howe after qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Clark, who turns 34 in September, does not fit the transfer criteria set by owner Prince Abdullah this summer, of signing young players with re-sale value in case United are relegated. But he has a wealth of experience at Premier League level, with both Newcastle and Aston Villa, and operates on the left of defence - a position currently vacant at United, as contract talks continue with Jack Robinson.

Clark was asked about his future beyond this summer earlier in the campaign, and initially met the question with the straightest of bats. “I’m not thinking about that yet,” he said back in April. “I haven’t thought about that at all. I’m just focused on training and seeing this season through and seeing what happens in the summer.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone; literally nothing and I’m happy with that. I’m not bothered to be honest, I just want to get this season finished off and hopefully, it’ll be a good one. I’m just concentrating on each game and that’s all I do.”

When pressed further on whether he would consider a return to Bramall Lane, if the opportunity arose, Clark admitted: “I’ve enjoyed my time here, I really have. It’s a good group of lads and the people are top-class.