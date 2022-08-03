So there is no cause for a loss of nerve after a narrow opening reverse at highly-fancied Watford. More a reason to lament the early loss of influential bodies.

You can’t begin to make a proper assessment until the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Tommy Doyle are integrated, those two recruits among half a dozen senior players who missed the opener for varying reasons.

But one conclusion evident to these eyes was that if United are to compensate for the loss of Morgan Gibbs-White then Reda Khadra is the likeliest catalyst.

Christian Kabasele of Watford and Reda Khadra of Sheffield Utd challenge for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Khadra’s cameo from the bench at Vicarage Road was the most positive indicator on a night when, breakaway goal apart, a rehashed team doggedly kept pacy opponents at bay without really threatening to play in Iliman Ndiaye and Daniel Jebbison up front.

You doubt whether the two young strikers, showing quality and raw edges in equal measure, will play too often together at this stage of their careers.

But if United are to make the most of them, plus the returning Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster, Khadra can be a key man.

The 21-year-old on loan from Brighton looked sharp and intelligent on the ball, threatening the unexpected when he appeared as an attacking midfielder.

Khadra then faded along with his new team but demonstrated he can provide the sort of mercurial outlet to put opponents on the back foot.

James McAtee, due on loan from Manchester City is, by reputation, another who could supply that spark.

By contrast, Sander Berge needs to find his groove, John Fleck traditionally has to work his way to his best form and Oli Norwood was subbed in a rejig on Monday.

Maybe Khadra behind Sharp and Ndiaye is the best way forward. Certainly United conspicuously failed to create openings at Watford.

That said, you’d be a fool to draw hard conclusions from a tough first game, ahead of Saturday’s Bramall Lane opener with Millwall.

Especially so in view of the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons that made mugs of those prematurely writing them off.

As it stands, it’ll be a week or two before Paul Heckingbottom is able to pin down a preferred line up, not to mention his hopes for further recruitment.