Ruben Selles will ring the changes in his Sheffield United starting XI tonight as the Blades travel to Birmingham City in the League Cup. The Blades chief is still searching for his first win in charge after losing his first game 4-1 to Bristol City at the weekend.

Some of his squad are in need of minutes while others will be rested in a three-game week that ends with this weekend’s trip to Swansea City. New signing Djibril Soumare will feature, the only question for how long, while other youngsters such as Ryan One and Louie Marsh may get the chance to impress.

We tasked our man to come up with the side he expects to face the Blues in the second city - has he got it just about right or would you do anything differently?

Adam Davies Boss Selles denied any injury issue with No.1 Michael Cooper but I'd be surprised, to say the least, if he starts at Birmingham, with Davies in line for a rare start

Sam Curtis Femi Seriki came off at the weekend so you'd imagine he won't be risked too much in a three-game week, with Curtis the next cab off the rank in a priority position for the Blades

Dovydas Sasnauskas The youngster enjoyed a lot of game-time in pre-season and could gain some more valuable minutes here while the Blades urgently seek for defensive reinforcements