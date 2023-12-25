Artifical intelligence, we are told, is going to take over the world at some point. But how much does it know about Sheffield United?
It has been used to appeal parking fines and can answer questions, help people compile essays and emails – and even computer code. But to really put it to the test we tasked ChatGPT, one of the best-known AI tools, with compiling its best-ever Blades XI - a task that even the most diehard Unitedite may find difficult.
Choosing a 3-4-3 formation, the AI made some bold decisions in both personnel and positioning - and some of the choices were curious, to say the least! Here they are, in line-up order.
1. ChatGPT's all-time best Blades XI
Some remarkable players have graced the Bramall Lane turf during Sheffield United's long history - but which ones impressed AI service ChatGPT the most? Oli Scarf - Pool/Getty Images Photo: Pool
2. Goalkeeper: Alan Kelly
Not the strangest shout, as you’ll see later on, but United have had some quality goalkeepers over the years – including Kelly. ChatGPT have his promotion wrong, but say he “was known for his excellent shot-stopping ability and his commanding presence in the penalty area,” which seems spot-on. ChatGPT: “Alan Kelly is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Sheffield United's history. He played for the club from 1992 to 1999, making 243 appearances. During his time at the club, he was an integral part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in the 1990s, and he was also named the club's Player of the Year in 1996.” Photo: Mark Thompson
3. Defender: Harry Johnson
United’s all-time record goalscorer is an interesting choice at the back but that’s what the AI has gone for. In Johnson’s first reserve game for United a fan waved a gun at him, but he recovered to score 201 times for the Blades – a record that stands to this day. Not much record of his defensive abilities, though. Chat GPT says: “Harry Johnson was a legendary Sheffield United player who is widely considered one of the best defenders in the club's history. He was known for his exceptional defensive skills, including his excellent tackling and his ability to read the game. He was also a versatile player who could play in multiple positions, including full-back and centre-back.” Curious… Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Defender: Chris Morgan
A more natural choice, considering Morgan was actually a defender and one of some repute, too. The man who captained United to promotion in 2005/06, ChatGPT describes him as “a modern-day Sheffield United legend” which seems fair enough. We’re less sure about the assertion that Morgan’s performances “earned him the nickname ‘Bramall Lane's Iron Man’ but are willing to stand corrected… Photo: Dean Atkins