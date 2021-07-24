Dean Windass urges EPL club to seal deal for 'outstanding' Sheffield United 'revelation'

Aaron Ramsdale. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the stopper in recent days, and are understood to be plotting a swoop worth around £30 million of the 23-year-old.

The Blades are seemingly unwilling to part with Ramsdale at that price, however, and are believed to value their player at closer to £40 million.

But former Sheffield United striker Windass has suggested that Mikel Arteta’s men should go all out to make sure that they land their man this summer.

Speaking to Football Fancast, he said: “I do think Ramsdale is good enough to come in and replace [Bernd] Leno.

"Ramsdale has been outstanding.

"He would be a great signing and if he made him number one, he could be a revelation.”

Not everybody is as convinced that the young goalkeeper has what it takes to thrive at a top six club, however.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Graham Roberts has gone on record stating that he would rather his old club – who have also been linked with a move for Ramsdale – focused their attentions on the likes Burnley’s Nick Pope or West Brom's Sam Johnstone.

Speaking recently, he said: “He [Ramsdale] is young. I’m not so sure.

"Me personally, I would have gone for the lad Pope; I think he’s a better goalie.

“I think the lad at West Brom [Sam Johnstone] is a better goalie too.