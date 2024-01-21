David Moyes' verdict on big penalty decision as West Ham denied victory v battling Sheffield United
West Ham manager David Moyes bemoaned the late penalty decision which earned Sheffield United an injury-time share of the spoils against his West Ham United side at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Blades earned a deserved point in the 13th minute of injury time through Oli McBurnie's penalty, after he was fouled by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
The game's late flashpoint saw McBurnie clattered by Areola as they contested a cross from James McAtee, with ref Michael Salisbury pointing to the spot in the eighth minute added on. It took a further five minutes for the penalty to be scored as Areola went off and was replaced by Łukasz Fabiański, who couldn't keep out the penalty as McBurnie sent Bramall Lane wild.
Earlier Salisbury had given West Ham a penalty for a Gus Hamer trip on Danny Ings and also reduced United to 10 men, after a VAR check, with Rhian Brewster sent off for a poor challenge. "I am certainly not going to talk about any referees, for sure I don't want to get myself into trouble," said Moyes.
"You should ask the referee and see what they think, we have got to the stage where we are settling for a level of officiating where we are all shrugging our shoulders and saying: 'OK'. We are shrugging our shoulders again and seeing what they do. We don't know what they are going to do."
But he made his feelings clear on the penalty decision when talking about his goalkeeper, Areola. "Absolutely, he was fouled. I think it was a foul on the goalkeeper," he added.