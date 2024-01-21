West Ham manager David Moyes bemoaned the late penalty decision which earned Sheffield United an injury-time share of the spoils against his West Ham United side at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Blades earned a deserved point in the 13th minute of injury time through Oli McBurnie's penalty, after he was fouled by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The game's late flashpoint saw McBurnie clattered by Areola as they contested a cross from James McAtee, with ref Michael Salisbury pointing to the spot in the eighth minute added on. It took a further five minutes for the penalty to be scored as Areola went off and was replaced by Łukasz Fabiański, who couldn't keep out the penalty as McBurnie sent Bramall Lane wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier Salisbury had given West Ham a penalty for a Gus Hamer trip on Danny Ings and also reduced United to 10 men, after a VAR check, with Rhian Brewster sent off for a poor challenge. "I am certainly not going to talk about any referees, for sure I don't want to get myself into trouble," said Moyes.

"You should ask the referee and see what they think, we have got to the stage where we are settling for a level of officiating where we are all shrugging our shoulders and saying: 'OK'. We are shrugging our shoulders again and seeing what they do. We don't know what they are going to do."