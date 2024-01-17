Sheffield United welcome West Ham United to Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon as the pair get their Premier League campaigns back underway

David Moyes will be checking on the fitness of Pablo Fornals and Edson Alvarez this week, it seems. West Ham United are preparing to get their Premier League campaign up and running once more this weekend as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers are already expected to make the journey without Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio through injury, while Mohammed Kudus is with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. There are question marks about Jarrod Bowen's fitness at this point with the winger striving to return from a recent knock in time, but Said Benrahma's red card in Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Bristol City ensures he will be suspended this weekend.

The last thing Moyes wants, then, is more injury concerns, but it seems he has a couple with Fornals and Alvarez picking up issues in training over the last few days. Neither were involved for the Hammers at Ashton Gate and their absences ensured Moyes was only able to name an eight-man substitute bench as they were knocked out of the competition.

Neither man has been ruled out of the top flight clash against the Blades this weekend, but with the absentees beginning to pile up, Moyes will have his fingers crossed that they pull through in time for Sunday.

“Pablo picked up a foot injury in training yesterday (Monday),” Moyes said, as per Roshane Thomas of the The Athletic. “He got a kick in the foot which made him unavailable.

“Alvarez felt his calf in training on Friday, so that’s what made him a doubt.”

