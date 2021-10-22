That’s the view of long-serving Blades correspondent James Shield, who labelled the Blades ‘spectacularly inconsistent’ in this week’s episode of The Star Blades after they failed to build on their impressive win against Stoke City when they played the Lions on Tuesday.

Irishman McGoldrick also missed two great chances to score in the match.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McGoldrick misses a great chance against Millwall. Photo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Star Blades is a weekly podcast covering all things Sheffield United and features analysis and opinion from the people who follow the club day in, day out.

Sunday’s crunch clash against struggling Barnsley features heavily this week, with both sides badly in need of three points.

The Tykes have lost five consecutive matches while United have lost three of their last five and lie six points off the play-off places and 10 points adrift of automatic promotion.