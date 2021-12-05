Sheffield United Women were knocked out of the League Cup by Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

It was a tough afternoon for Neil Redfearn’s side as they created plenty of opportunities on the road against Blackburn Rovers, however were unable to make them count as they fell to a 1-0 defeat that ended their League Cup hopes for another campaign.

Alethea Paul, Lucy Watson and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk all forced saves out of Alex Brooks in the first half, but it was Rovers’ Ellie Leek that broke the deadlock just before the break.

Sweetman-Kirk was denied by Brooks again after the restart as the Blades pushed for an equaliser, while 16-year-old Mia Enderby also had her chances as the half went on. Her last opportunity came in a goalmouth scramble that was eventually cleared.

It wasn’t to be, though, and it’s Rovers who march on into the next round as United lick their wounds and turn their focus to next week’s FA Cup clash with Stourbridge on Sunday afternoon.

As quoted by the club’s official Twitter website after the game, Redfearn said, "I can't fault the effort today. Second half we were camped in their half for long spells, we just have to put our chances away. We created good chances, our approach play was good for the most part. There's things there to build on, we just have to keep going."

United’s XI for the tie was as follows: Kitching, Newsham, Robert, Lipka, Sweetman-Kirk, Cusack, Watson (Wilcock 66), Paul, Rayner, Rolandsen (Enderby 74), Bradley-Auckland.

Elsewhere though, it was an amazing afternoon for one of the Blades’ former prospects, with Bright starting for Chelsea as they clinched another Women’s FA Cup title – her third – in front of 40,000 people at Wembley.

Former Sheffield United academy starlet, Millie Bright, won the FA Cup with Chelsea over the weekend. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Blues’ comfortable 3-0 victory over Arsenal secured their first domestic treble, and Bright can be proud of her contribution once again with another 90 minutes in another triumphant cup final.