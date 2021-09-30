Crisis-hit Derby County fined for failing to control players against Sheffield United
Crisis-hit Derby County have been dealt a further blow after being fined for failing to control their players against Sheffield United last weekend.
The Rams, who have been docked 12 points for entering administration, must pay £5,000 after admitting the FA charge, which relates to the behaviour of their players in the 57th minute following goalkeeper Kelle Roos’ red card for bringing down Billy Sharp.
Sheffield United won the Championship clash at Bramall Lane 1-0 thanks to Sharp’s 89th minute penalty.
Twenty people lost their jobs at Derby County earlier this week as administrators began cutting costs.
The club’s 12-point deduction has left them bottom of the second tier.
A statement by the FA read: “Derby County FC has been fined £5,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.
“The club failed to ensure that is players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 57th minute of their EFL Champion game against Sheffield United FC.”