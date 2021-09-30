The Rams, who have been docked 12 points for entering administration, must pay £5,000 after admitting the FA charge, which relates to the behaviour of their players in the 57th minute following goalkeeper Kelle Roos’ red card for bringing down Billy Sharp.

Sheffield United won the Championship clash at Bramall Lane 1-0 thanks to Sharp’s 89th minute penalty.

Twenty people lost their jobs at Derby County earlier this week as administrators began cutting costs.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney (photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images).

The club’s 12-point deduction has left them bottom of the second tier.

A statement by the FA read: “Derby County FC has been fined £5,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.