Chris Wilder's Sheffield United rallying cry as Blades look to get over Leeds United blow at Middlesbrough

Sheffield United’s season will not be defined by Friday night’s first league defeat at rivals Leeds United - but the way they bounce back could say a lot about their prospects of playing Premier League football again next term. The Blades were deservedly beaten at Elland Road on Friday night and are next in action this evening at Middlesbrough.

The quick turnaround gives United a chance to right the wrongs of Friday but Wilder warned his side on the eve of the clash that they will face another of the Championship’s top clubs at the Riverside, despite Michael Carrick’s men losing their last two games. United are still well in the promotion picture after one defeat in their first 10 games but Wilder knows from experience that their reaction to adversity will be key in the long run.

“There’s no disgrace in losing a game of football,” he insisted. “Statistically we’re still over two points a game [winning 21 from their first 10 games] and one of the biggest things I think we have to recognise here is, if we are going to have a successful season, how quickly we get over disappointment and get back on track. Because it’s going to happen.

“We are going to lose games of football. Now there’s a lot of talk about systems and stuff like that; systems don’t play a part when you give the ball away cheaply and don’t connect. So if it’s a stick anyone wants to beat me with, there’s a lot of thought that went into it and a lot of debate went into it. I don’t think that’s the main reason that we didn’t play well.”

Wilder was questioned after switching the Blades’ system to a back three at Elland Road, in a bid to negate the home side’s multiple threats at the top of the pitch. United were loose in possession and couldn’t lay a glove on Leeds, in their first outing since the tragic death of former defender George Baldock in Greece was confirmed.

“Off the back of what went off, how much did that affect us? We’ll never know,” Wilder added. “But as I aid, how quickly we all get over disappointment is key. I’m okay with it. We don’t like losing, we don’t want the players to enjoy losing or the supporters. But it’s how we overcome that and that’s everyone, supporters and media included. That’s the key because we’re going to lose this season but it’s been a pretty decent start and we’ve just got to get ourselves up and running again in a difficult encounter on Wednesday night.

“We get criticised as English managers for being stuck in our ways and not changing things. It was easy for me to keep the same team and the same thing could have happened. It could have been worse. If people want to beat us up on that, then you crack on. You crack on. But we have to be flexible in our approach. We live and die by our decisions as managers and coaches. We changed the team around against Luton in a three-game week and left our best player out. And won 2-0. It’s part and part of being a manager.”