Coventry City stand-in boss Dennis Lawrence has backed Sheffield United to still challenge for promotion this season, despite their sorry 4-1 defeat at the home of the Sky Blues this afternoon.

The Blades, looking to build on their midweek hammering of Middlesbrough, were instead on the wrong end of the same scoreline against play-off outsiders City, despite going ahead early on through Sander Berge.

“That’s football for you,” Lawrence said.

“I said to the players before the game, if we put in the performance hopefully the result follows and I thought to a man they did that.

“We could have done better with the goal but showed strength of character against a very, very, very good team who I believe will be there or thereabouts when it comes to the play offs.”

United remain fifth despite the defeat, but two of their play-off rivals in Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers face each other tomorrow and manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted his side were well-beaten against the better side.