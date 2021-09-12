Coventry United 0 Sheffield United Women 3 - 'Could have been six or seven' says Blades boss

Lucy Watson was on target again for Sheffield United as the Blades women beat Coventry United

Three goals inside the first 45 minutes, one from Lucy Watson and a brace from Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, put the game to bed before half-time and it could have been more on a day where the Blades were well on top.

That was a view shared by Blades boss Neil Redfearn who felt his side could have won by ‘six or seven’ following a dominant display .

“I thought the attitude we set off was a real front-foot mentality. We didn’t give Coventry a chance to settle, they’ve struggled a bit but they’ve got good players and if you give good players time then they’ll hurt you and today they never had a minute.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought from Fran [Kitching], right through the back, the midfield and the strikers, everybody was at it and that was really pleasing. We’re finding the back of the net, if you’re scoring then you’re going to win games and we look like we’re going to score.

“It was three today and if I’m honest it could have been six or seven.

“I thought the back four and Kasia [Lipka] sitting in front were magnificent. Everybody was brilliant, but those five in particular. We looked balanced, the full-backs never got out of their shape too much, Coventry found it tough.

“I’m happy with the performances so far. We lost our way for half a game at Blackburn but we’ve got results in the last two. We’re playing well and we’re getting the results for it now.”

United almost set the tone when Sweetman-Kirk volleyed over inside 30 seconds before Jess Clarke had an effort saved.

But Redfearn’s team didn’t have to wait long for the opener when Watson hammered one home from distance after 15 minutes.

Clarke and Watson were both denied by Olivia Clark before Sweetman-Kirk struck her first with a low finish from Rhema Lord-Mears’ pass through the middle.

Ten minutes later it was three when Sweetman-Kirk finished off a neat move after Watson flicked the ball into her path.

The second half was a quieter affair with United happy to sit on their lead but Clark was to thank for the visitors not scoring again, twice denying Sweetman-Kirk a hat-trick, while also making good saves from Watson and substitutes Mia Enderby and Emily Syme.