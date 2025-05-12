Couple of changes for Blades v City in crunch play-off clash

Chris Wilder has made a couple of changes to his Sheffield United side for this evening’s crunch play-off semi-final second leg at home to Bristol City. The Blades will kick off 3-0 ahead in the tie after a staggering first-half result at Ashton Gate last week.

From that side, Rhian Brewster and Tyrese Campbell drop to the bench with Tom Cannon leading the line and Andre Brooks, who came off the bench to score the Blades’ second goal on Thursday, starts.

There’s no place in the XI for Callum O’Hare, who also got on the scoresheet at Ashton Gate after being introduced, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is back in the squad after his recent injury absence. But Femi Seriki and Ben Brereton Diaz are still absent after their recent injury and illness issues respectively.

Blades: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Brooks, Souza, Peck, Hamer, Moore, Cannon. Subs: A. Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, O’Hare, Rak-Sakyi, T. Davies, Campbell.