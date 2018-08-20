Could Sheffield United be about to make this player their highest earner on £35k a week?

Sheffield United are willing to pay Scott Hogan's £35,000 a week wages if they bring him in on loan, according to the Sun.

So far this summer, Blades boss Chris Wilder has stuck to a policy of not paying over the odds for players, but is said to be open to the move for Hogan as it is on a short term basis.

Hogan, who has had an injury prone time at Villa Park, is not a key part of Steve Bruce's plans for the season ahead and United are in the hunt for a striker.

Villa have been linked with a number of loan signings in recent days including Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, Southampton's Matt Targett and Crystal Palace's Joel Ward, which suggests some players could be moving on.

Speaking last week, Wilder said he was confident of bringing two more players in before the end of the loan window.

United have already signed John Egan, Dean Henderson, Oliver Norwood, Ben Woodburn, Kean Bryan and David McGoldrick this summer.

Aston Villa's Scott Hogan.

