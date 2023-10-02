Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have received a big contract boost after highly-rated young star Will Osula penned a new long-term deal to remain at Bramall Lane. The Denmark youth international is one of the biggest talents to have come through the Blades’ academy and made his Premier League debut earlier this season.

He has signed extended terms until 2027 and said: “This is a big day for me and I’m grateful. The last couple of years have been good, it has been a learning curve and I’m enjoying the experience. It was amazing to play in the first three games, I was happy to be involved because it is a dream to play in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a great education and experience against big teams, I enjoy the challenge. I’ve seen the level and this is where I want to play with Sheffield United, I’ve had a lot of support and encouragement, I want to work hard and push on now.”