Contract boost for Sheffield United as highly-rated youngster signs new Bramall Lane deal
Sheffield United have received a big contract boost after highly-rated young star Will Osula penned a new long-term deal to remain at Bramall Lane. The Denmark youth international is one of the biggest talents to have come through the Blades’ academy and made his Premier League debut earlier this season.
He has signed extended terms until 2027 and said: “This is a big day for me and I’m grateful. The last couple of years have been good, it has been a learning curve and I’m enjoying the experience. It was amazing to play in the first three games, I was happy to be involved because it is a dream to play in the Premier League.
“It was a great education and experience against big teams, I enjoy the challenge. I’ve seen the level and this is where I want to play with Sheffield United, I’ve had a lot of support and encouragement, I want to work hard and push on now.”
Boss Paul Heckingbottom had made a new contract for Osula one of his priorities after the last transfer window. “This is something we have been working on for a long time,” he said. “Will is someone the club value highly. Unfortunately, he’s injured at the minute or he would be involved with the first team now, but this is good business in protecting what could potentially be a valuable asset.”