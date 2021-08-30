Conor Hourihane hopes to repeat Swansea City impact at Sheffield United after signing on loan from Aston Villa

Conor Hourihane in his new Sheffield United shirt: Simon Belliis/Sportimage

The Republic of Ireland international will spend the rest of the season at Bramall Lane after United struck a deal to bring him in ahead of Tuesday night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Formerly of Barnsley, Hourihane helped Villa into the Premier League during his time in the midlands and almost repeated that feat after joining Swansea on loan in January, only for them to fall short in the play-off final at Wembley.

“I'm really looking forward to playing week to week again; you can't beat it,” the 30-year-old midfielder said.

“Playing football every single week is all any footballers wants to do.

“I loved my time at Swansea, we just came up short but hopefully I can have a similar impact here.

“And if that's the case, then it'll be great.”

Hourihane signed for the Blades before joining up with Ireland for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, and admitted he canvassed opinion from United’s other Irish stars, including John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick, before making the move to Bramall Lane.

The midfielder also worked under United’s U23s coach Paul Heckingbottom at Barnsley, where Hourihane captained the Reds to the Football League Trophy and League One play-off double in the same season.

Meanwhile, Sander Berge appears set to remain a United player past Tuesday evening’s transfer deadline after the Blades’ record signing tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Berge, who played 90 minutes for the Blades in their goalless draw away at Luton on Saturday, tested positive ahead of joining up with his Norway teammates for their games over the international break.