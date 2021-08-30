Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa midfielder set for Sheffield United medical ahead of loan move – reports
Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane is set for a medical at Sheffield United today ahead of a loan move, according to reports.
Sheffield United are known to be chasing another midfielder after Ronaldo Vieira’s temporary switch from Italian side Sampdoria fell through earlier in the transfer window, with Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic confirming last week Adlene Guedioura is training at the club.
Republic of Ireland international Hourihane has been linked with the Sheffield United after impressing on loan at Swansea City last season when he helped them reach the play-off final.
The 30-year-old has been included in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia, meaning he is likely to link up with his new team mates following the international break – and could make his debut against Peterborough United.
Hourihane was promoted from the Championship with his current employers in 2019.
He also helped Barnsley win promotion under United’s under-23s lead coach Paul Heckingbottom in the 2015/16 season.